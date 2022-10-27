Cut Her Out

Not Available

Plagued by nightmares and obsessive sleepwalking, Darcy Baker can't purge her mind of the animalistic abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of her mother. When Darcy's therapist Ryan is informed that her family homestead, the very source of her nightmares, has been abandoned, he is eager to get her back there and pull the suppressed memories to the surface in order to start her journey of healing. While Darcy has no interest in walking through the door to that hell, she does have a deep desire to win the love of Ryan and succumbs to his wishes to return to her childhood home. Upon arriving at the decrepit house, she and Ryan discover that the fear mother ignites in Darcy still lives. Even more unsettling, they uncover the existence of ten-year-old Sam, a feral mute, who keeps his secrets dangerously close to his heart. Ryan admirably risks it all to heal both Sam and Darcy, but is their blood bond thicker than the healing waters he has to offer?