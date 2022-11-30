Not Available

Cut Here is a story about two contrasting worlds and outlooks on life: the world of shallow consumer-ism and trashy mainstream, and the world of marginalized individualism. Nina puts on her best ‘self ’—expensive clothes, lots of makeup, etc.—and leaves her kitsch luxury home. Anna unchains her old bicycle and leaves her semi-derelict building. Nina almost crashes into Anna as she carelessly exits her garage with her girly car. She yells a couple of insults at Anna, and then both resume their journeys to their respective destinations. Their destinations will tell us a lot about the different directions in which their lives are moving.