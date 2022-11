Not Available

Actor and quipster Rodney Perry serves as your host for this outrageous second installment of the "Cut'n It Up" standup comedy series, which features hot up-and-coming talents such as Joey Wells and Rayzor telling it the way they see it in Big D. Also on tap: Mark Fernandez, Q and Juan Villereal, who uncork hilarious -- and uncensored -- routines. No topic is off limits for these wickedly funny wisecrackers.