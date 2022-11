Not Available

In the early days of Republic of China, Buddhist monks from Shanhua Temple of Shanxi Province escort an important Buddhist relic to the Shaolin Temple. On the journey, the treasure is heisted. Wide spread rumors implicates the famous bandit Jing. Jing is a Robin Hood figure roaming the grasslands. To clear his name, Jing with the help of friend “Divine Hand” Zhang start a fierce battle against the real culprit - Captain Mai of the security team.