Police photographer Carl Roman (Hollins) left his position as a homicide detective after accidentally killing a young girl during a police raid. Four years later, when a serial killer begins stalking New Orleans top retro artists, Carl's friend and former partner persuades him to join the investigation. Enlisting the aid of Mel Korinna, an art historian and denizen of the city's underground art scene, Carl attempts to unravel the mystery of the bizarre, "cut up" messages found at the murder sites. But Carl is in for more than he bargained, and when all signs point to the killer's identity he must search deep in himself to overcome his own worst nightmare.