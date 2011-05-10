2011

High School senior Luke Harris (Justin Schwan) dreams of just one thing... pro surfing. With his best friend Casey (Angel Cruz) at his side, they have two goals: surf and party! But Luke's Mom (Raquel Gardner) and especially Dad (Greg Carlson) have other ideas: pick a college and grow up! When Luke learns that a spot is opening up on the local surf team, he see's his big chance to prove to his parents that he can make it as a surfer and avoid being shipped off to school. Only two things stand in Luke's way: new-surfer-in-town Matt (Andy Shephard) who has his own eyes set on the surf team opening, and his Dad, who insists he give up his surfing dreams and get an education. When a devastating tragedy strikes, Luke is forced to take a hard look at his life and with the help of beautiful "church-girl" Emily (Kelsey Sanders) and his Youth Pastor (Danny Smith), he learns that there's much more to life than riding waves.