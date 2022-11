Not Available

Children & Family, Science and Nature Documentaries, Education & Guidance - This touching documentary from the Discovery Channel follows adorable coyote pup Kitsie as she grows up with humans after being orphaned. Taken in by a farm family, Kitsie soon finds friendship with the family dog, Bogus. As Kitsie grows and the seasons change, the two four-footed pals develop a deep bond. Nature photographers Brownie and Dick Borden narrate the film, which they also photographed.