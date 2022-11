Not Available

Catalina Video is pleased to present their Movie of the Year 2005, Cute Enough to Eat. Aside from Zackary Pierce's cock and ass being scrumptious, delectable and incredibly edible, what sets this movie above others is that director Eliot works most of the guys for two loads in each scene. All together there are 2 hours of unsurpassed, double man-spraying action in six scenes with fourteen guys. Get ready for a feast of Zackary Pierce and his pals... all Cute Enough to Eat.