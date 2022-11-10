Not Available

The daughter of a rich man, Wen helps out with her father’s business and also takes French lessons so that she can go to France with her fiancé. But she falls in love with a poor young man, Da-gang, who is studying civil engineering. Clashing with her father, she decides to leave home and go and stay with her aunt in the countryside. On a peaceful country road, she meets Da-gang again, who happens to be working there. Their relationship can now blossom. Later, when they get married and Wen gets pregnant, it turns out Da-gang also comes from a rich family…