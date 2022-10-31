Cuti-cuti Cinta

Not Available

Eava Eliana (Nora Danish) is a director in one of the company that her father Tan Sri Zaini (Zaibo) owns. As a single child, she is pampered since childhood. Upon returning from studying abroad, she starts to work in her father’s company. Tan Sri Zaini’s close friend Datuk Hamzah plans to marry Eava with his playboy son Remy (Zed Zaidi) in order to control Tan Sri Zaini’s wealth. Things turn awry as Eava catches Remy kissing another woman, which forces Eava to leave town abruptly. Upon reaching her hotel, she meets Omar Rudy (Farid Kamil), a hotel staff who accommodates her complaints, even being her tour guide at a small town. Things take a turn for the worse when a typhoon hit the sea, forcing Omar and Eava to camp in a secluded island in the middle of the ocean.