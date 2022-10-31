Not Available

Cutting Edge Rallying

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the 1980s the demise of Group B cars left many enthusiasts thinking they’d never witness exciting rallying ever again. But the Group A cars that followed provided their own surprises and in the 1990s, it all changed again as Group A evolved in the face of a restyled World Rally competition. We take a rare 'inside view' of the top rally cars of the early/mid Nineties - joining top teams in their workshops and testing; talking to drivers and team managers; and enjoying the culmination of their efforts with action footage from the international rally circuit. Featuring Mitsubishi, Subaru and Ford with McRae, Sainz, Erikkson, Makinen and Burns.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images