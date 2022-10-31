Cutting Edge Rallying

Not Available

In the 1980s the demise of Group B cars left many enthusiasts thinking they’d never witness exciting rallying ever again. But the Group A cars that followed provided their own surprises and in the 1990s, it all changed again as Group A evolved in the face of a restyled World Rally competition. We take a rare 'inside view' of the top rally cars of the early/mid Nineties - joining top teams in their workshops and testing; talking to drivers and team managers; and enjoying the culmination of their efforts with action footage from the international rally circuit. Featuring Mitsubishi, Subaru and Ford with McRae, Sainz, Erikkson, Makinen and Burns.