1983

Cutting It Short

  • Comedy

Release Date

October 26th, 1983

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

Francin, manager of a small-town brewery, has a charming wife whose abundant blonde locks are an adornment to the town. Maryska looks ethereal but loves meat and beer, while Francin is an ascetic. The strict members of the brewery board of directors come to audit the accounts, but are diverted from concentrating on Francin's detailed reports by Maryska, who has organized a pig-killing feast and is ably assisting the butcher. When she invites the old curmudgeons on the board to enjoy the fresh pork, they are too happy to agree. Francin doesn't know whether he is going to get a permanent contract. To make things worse his brother Pepin - eccentric, noisy and garrulous - turns up on an indefinite visit.

Cast

Petr ČepekPán de Giogi
Jaromír HanzlíkPepin
Jiří SchmitzerFrancin
Magda Vášáryová Maryška
Rudolf HrušínskýDr. Gruntorád

