Cyber-C.H.I.C.

1990

A madman is holding the world hostage for a billion dollars. Chaos and violence rule the streets. Enter Robo C.H.I.C.… a Computerized, Humanoid, Intelligence Clone… an unstoppable killing machine packed into one of the hottest bodies around! The ultimate crime fighter, she's faster than a laser beam, more powerful than an atom bomb and able to wipe out ten men with a single blast from her ion shooting orbs. The challenge: can this bodacious bombshell wipe out the bad guys, save the world, fall in love and get her hair done all in the same day? Or, will the vicious scum take over the earth and get all of the great looking babes?