In the year 2074, the cybernetics market is dominated by two rival companies: USA's Pinwheel Robotics and Japan's Kobayashi Electronics. Cyborgs are commonplace, used for anything from soldiers to prostitutes. Casella Reese is a prototype cyborg developed for corporate espionage and assassination. She is filled with a liquid explosive called Glass Shadow. Pinwheel plans to eliminate the entire Kobayashi board of directors by using Casella
|Elias Koteas
|Colson 'Colt' Ricks
|Angelina Jolie
|Casella 'Cash' Reese
|Jack Palance
|Mercy
|Billy Drago
|Danny Bench
|Karen Sheperd
|Chen
|Allen Garfield
|Martin Dunn
