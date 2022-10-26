Not Available

Cyborg She

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amuse Soft Entertainment

Cyborg She follows the burgeoning romance between an ordinary college student and his sassy love interest - who happens to be a time-traveling cyborg with superhuman powers. One day, a beautiful cyborg girl appears in front of a dull university student. Even though the cyborg starts to like him, she can’t truly feel emotions, so the boy has no choice but to say goodbye. Missing her, he continues his lonely existence. One day, a disastrous earthquake hits Tokyo and the cyborg girl saves his life. In that moment, she starts to have feelings like a real human being.

Cast

Keisuke KoideJiro Kitamura
Risa AiGirlfriend
Yoshikazu EbisuShop Owner of Candy Store
Ken'ichi EndôAuctioneer
Kenta KiritaniJiro's schoolmate
Masatō IbuDesigner

View Full Cast >

Images