Cybornetics propels you into a not so distant future of cybernetic technology and adventure beyond Human imagination. In a future world of bio-mechanical technology and awe-inspiring scientific advances, humans share every aspects of their lives with their machines. But when a leading scientist (James Rich) and his team build an advanced prototype cyborg named A.R.C. 1 (JUstiin A. Davis) for an undisclosed secret military project, the scientists aren't prepared for the consequences. Suddenly, A.R.C. 1 is on his own in a strange and dangerous world, as he embarks on a spectacular quest to discover the startling secrets of his true identity.