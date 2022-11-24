Not Available

After a human-animal crossbreeding ban was lifted people were kidnapped and put into camps and experimented on. Scientists mixed the DNA of animals and humans to create all kinds of abominations. The food was poisonous, Sterilization programs began and all forms of human rights had been abolished. What was left of the human race stood up, fought back with numbers and won the civil war. ​20 years later Arex wakes from her coma into a cybrid wasteland. She has to survive and fight her way in this bizarre new world. With help from the Wastelanders she searches for her parents and fights her way against The Swine Crew, The Godless, The Mutation Nation and Abominations. Lurking in the shadows are the Shadow Kings. Join Arex on her journey for survival.