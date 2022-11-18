Not Available

The cycling season is nearing its grand finale. During the final race, the two men in the lead are competing for more than the Grand Trophy; they are fighting for the affection of a lady and fulfilment of their erotic fantasies. Meanwhile, the small port town prepares for the arrival of a large ocean liner and its dashing captain. Inspired by the art of Vasko Lipovac, Veljko Popović collaborated with his Lemonade3d Studio to create an animated short marked by unique aesthetics. Painted in vivid colours of summer and with a dash of the erotic, it is a comedy that captures the spirit of a small Mediterranean town.