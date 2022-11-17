Cyclopedes

Not Available

Early twentieth century, starting with a first cycle races. Competitors are on the starting line and the kick is given. Watch cyclists begin the race will cross the countryside and mountains. We will follow a runner and experience the race from inside. Several incidents of course, some of which will be drawn from historical facts. This film depicts a fictional race taking place in the early twentieth century by exposing the charm and the difficulties inherent in bicycle environment. The intention of the film is not to create a context of emotional relationships with the characters, but to build a documentary narrative that takes us into the atmosphere of a time, a sport and its vicissitudes.