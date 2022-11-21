Not Available

They travel only by bicycle. They are talented musicians and acrobats. Though they could have made a brilliant career in show business, they preferred to travel from continent to continent, from country to country and from town to town giving open-air performances. On their way they draw others interested in living out the same experience. For the last six years they have traveled 40,000 kilometers, through 27 countries in four continents, on bikes as tall or taller than they are, and weigh sometimes twice as much. Over 125 people have traveled with them. Their bicycles are made by themselves from parts of discarded bicycles which they find on their way. They are the “CYCLOWN CIRCUS”. The film documents their passage through the city of Hania in Crete, following their performances in parks, squares and schools, discussing with them about their experiences, viewpoint and philosophy.