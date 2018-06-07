2018

Cymatic Sun is a projected artwork that translates sound into a visual experience using the kinetic properties of water. A large parabolic mirror, acting as both vessel and optic, is filled with water and vibrated with a transducer that plays both audible and subsonic frequencies. These sound waves propagate through the water to form cymatic patterns that when illuminated, refract light to create real-time projections. Distinct Faraday waves are visible when playing particular harmonies while dissonance turn the image into a blur of motion and scattered light.