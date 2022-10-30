Cyndi Lauper - Front And Center Live

Not Available

The release of She’s So Unusual in 1984, catapulted Cyndi Lauper to the top of the charts and established her as a household name. She became the first woman to record four Top 10 singles on a debut album; “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “All Through the Night” and “She-Bop.” With her iconic four-octave voice, Cyndi celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Grammy-winning smash debut album with Front and Center. Taped from New York City’s Highline Ballroom, the performance marks the first time Lauper has ever performed the album from start to finish