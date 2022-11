Not Available

Celebrating music and marijuana, the all-day Smoke Out Festival features blazing performances from a wide range of bands and musicians -- from punk rock to hip-hop -- as captured in this 2002 fifth annual concert. Circle Jerks, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Everlast and concert organizers Cypress Hill are just some of the eclectic artists included in this event's lineup. Snoop Dogg performs several of his hits, including "Murder Was the Case."