Not Available

Cyrano Agency

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Myung Films

The Cyrano Agency is a dating agency which helps people who can't date to have a love life. The agency staff try helping their clients without being noticed. The agency's representatives Byeong-hoon (played by Eom Tae-woong)and Min-yeong (Park Sin-hye) are giving their best to pair up their client, Sang-yong (Choi Daniel), with his love interest named Hee-joong (Lee Min-jeong). But when Byeong-hun sees Hee-joong's profile, he begins to doubt their abilities. Will "Cyrano Agency" succeed in their mission?

Cast

Lee Min-jungHee-joong
Park Cheol-MinCheol-bin
Park Shin-hyeMin-yeong
Jeon Min-joonJae-pil
Choi DanielSang-yong
Kim Ji-yeongYoo-mi

View Full Cast >

Images