On her last day on the job in December of 1960, nurse Patirica (German actress Eva Habermann) has a lot to worry about. There is a steady stream of patients at the office, an intern in training and her boss, Dr. Guy (George Hardy, TROLL 2), is anxiously awaiting a visit from the patent examiners. While Dr. Guy tries to find a test subject for his upcoming demonstration of the cyst-pulverizing device he’s created called the Get-Gone, nurse Patricia, scarred from a previous trial of the machine, grows increasingly nervous. Her fears soon prove well-founded when Dr. Guy accidentally creates a giant man-eating cyst that tears its way through the office.