Not Available

As kids virtually everyone liked to 'play Doctor.' In Czech Up #1, just about every 'Medical Fantasy' that anyone could imagine is given free reign. When guys go to see the doc, most of them get pretty basic service, but SOME guys are so inspiring they get an extra special examination and close attention. The 'Czech Up Series' has been a runaway success. After watching, even you'll want to visit doctor Pavel Holub and nurse Rosta Patrik.