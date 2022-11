Not Available

Bring the barbed wire and light tubes for this anything-goes brand of battle known as Combat Zone Wrestling, which features an epic showdown between CZW world champ Wifebeater and his challenger, Zandig. In two separate bouts, Nick Gage fights Nate Hatred and Wifebeater in death matches involving 200 light tubes. Also stepping into the bloody ring are Lobo, Justice Pain, Johnny Kashmere, Sick Nick Mondo and "Crazy Monkey" Jun Kasai.