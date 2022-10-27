CZW Seventeen

Not Available

AR Fox vs. MASADA The Amazing Gulaks (Drew Gulak & Rory Gulak) vs. The Dub Boys (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) CZW Wired TV Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match Lio Rush (c) vs. Joey Janela Conor Claxton, Frankie Pickard & Neiko Sozio vs. Scarlet And Graves (Dave Crist, Desmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) CZW World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Vs. Spot On The Roster Match Danny Havoc vs. Rickey Shane Page CZW Tag Team Title Match #TVReady (BLK Jeez & Pepper Parks) (w/Cherry Bomb) (c) vs. EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik) Mike Bailey vs. Sami Callihan CZW World Heavyweight Title Ladder Match Matt Tremont (c) vs. Devon Moore