CZW Tournament of Death 13

Not Available

June 14th, 2014 - Townsend, DE 1. CZW Tag Team Championship: Drew Gulak & Sozio vs. Juicy Product(c) 2. Alexander James vs. Joe Gacy 3. Non-tournament fans bring the weapons match: Devon Moore vs. Ron Mathis 4. Fans bring the dildos: Jaki Numazawa vs. Lucky 13 5. Barbed Wire Madness: Aero Boy vs. Masada 6. Ultraviolent Pits: Danny Havoc vs. Masashi Takeda 7. Lighttube Bundles: Jun Kasai vs. Matt Tremont 8. Semi-Final: Lucky 13 vs. Masada 9. Danny Havoc vs. Jun Kasai 10. Tournament of Death Final