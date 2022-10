Not Available

This is a wonderful three-part music video, shot by one of the most famous adventure novels of Alexandre Dumas. Four friends - the musketeers save the honor of the Queen of France, the battle against the all-powerful Cardinal Richelieu and the treacherous Milady, and most importantly - enjoy life. The lyrics of Yuri Ryashentseva. The songs they sing the actors themselves, and help them ensembles "Peddlers" and "Festival" ...