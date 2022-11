Not Available

First-time documentarian Missy Palmer adds her unique spin to the life story of Daddy O' the rescue horse. She traces his roots - from the Atlanta ghetto to his current life as a semi- successful show horse and finds an unusual cast of characters from his sketchy past. Amish families, buggy drivers, black cowboys, an unpopular pig and a man with a wooden leg all step up to claim this equine renegade as their very own.