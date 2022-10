Not Available

D Company is a 2013 Indian Malayalam action portmanteau film. It is an anthology of three independently shot action films directed by M. Padmakumar, Vinod Vijayan and Diphan. Its cast includes Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, Unni Mukundan, Fahad Fazil and Asif Ali. The film is produced by Vinod Vijayan, Seven Arts Mohan and Faisal Latheef under the banner of D Cutz Film Company. (From Wikipedia)