D Cup Girlfriend

Not Available

An earnest request from a friend who can't handle the girlfriend's sexual desire! Would you like to play with my girlfriend? Jinyoung, who lives in Tokyo in a rural area and sits in the house of his university friend, Unlike Jinyoung, who is a soloist, he has a relationship with two women. Two women from each other come to the house and have sex with each other. Jinyoung, who has endured because it is a mutual home, But I can’t stand the groaning that I hear every day. Carefully complains, but unexpectedly Rather, he asked Jinyoung for help. Actually, I came across two women, Miju and Soyoung, Both of them complain that their sexual desire is so strong that they are physically and mentally difficult now. The trade name asks Jinyoung to get one of them because he likes either. Indeed, who will Jinyoung choose between his friend's two girlfriends?