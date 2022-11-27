D-Day at Pointe-du-Hoc

Not Available

The incredible story of the U.S. Army Rangers who assaulted the 100 foot-high cliffs of Pointe-du-Hoc on June 6, 1944, where 6 German cannons were supposed to be located and taken out. Narrated by David McCallum and Donnie Wahlberg Documentary to include: -Interviews with D-Day and Pointe-du-Hoc survivors. -Exclusive Drone footage of the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc. -Exclusive Drone footage of the English Channel approach to Pointe du Hoc and of the seaward side of the cliffs themselves. —Tim Gray