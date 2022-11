Not Available

June 6, 1944 and the greatest armada in military history is assembled in England for an assault on Hitler's Fortress Europe. For this long awaited D-Day the Allies have assembled 12,000 planes to protect a surface force of 4,000 ships. Supreme Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower has nearly 3,000,000 men trained for the assault. Combat cameramen made a great pictorial record of this day - a day that changed the course of history.