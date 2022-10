Not Available

A comprehensive chronicle of the crucial hours when the Allied command unleashed its combined forces on the beaches of Normandy. Employing 156,000 troops on shore and 43 destroyers, 18 cruisers, and 7 battleships offshore, this major assault on the German forces marked a pivotal day in modern history. Utilizing archival combat footage and eyewitness accounts, this 4-part documentary relives the monumental event from the bloody beaches to the hedgerows and the towns beyond.