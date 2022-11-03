Not Available

The collective military operations from D-Day to the final assault on Germany represent one of the greatest military offensives ever. D-Day to Berlin follows the Allies' remarkable progress from the beaches of Normandy to their ultimate victory just eleven months later. The celebration of Europe's liberation from the Nazis was tempered only by the chill of Stalin's new domination, truly making this the campaign that shaped the future of Europe. Using a testimony-driven format, this three-part series uses accounts of British, American and German soldiers, as well as archive footage, to bring the savage battlefields to life once more.