In a gypsy camp, D'Gajão and Nadja celebrate their marriage. Nearby, the foreman Justin tries to seduce the daughter of his boss, but she dies by hitting his head on a rock. Justin blames the Roma for death, commanding a massacre in the camp. The only survivor is D'Gajão, chasing the bad guys in an insatiable revenge, trying to save his fiancee kidnapped by unscrupulous farmer.