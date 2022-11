Not Available

Official entry to the first Metro Manila Film Festival in 1983 directed by J. Erastheo Navoa and starred Nino Muhlach, William Martinez, Susan Bautista, Panchito, Pepe Pimentel, Nanette Inventor, Manny Luna, Rodolfo 'Boy' Garcia, Bayani Casimiro, Jimmy Santos, Palito, Joaquin Fajardo, and Fred Panopio.