When Cedric Venzi is released from prison after 3 years, he returns to his old hood in Ostend. Completely broke, he has no other choice then to start dealing drugs again with his old friends, but things quickly go from bad to worse. A talent scout from a local recording company discovers Venzi at a street rap battle. Cedric gets the opportunity for something better, but things will never be easy if you come from the gutter. Shot on zero budget.