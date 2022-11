Not Available

Riding high on the success of both his hit sitcom "The Hughleys" and "The Original Kings of Comedy" tour, D.L. Hughley goes solo in this installment of the "Platinum Comedy" series. Taking on subjects such as poverty, racism and gender differences, Hughley keeps the audience doubled over with laughter with his pointed jabs and sly observations. Note: This unedited routine is aimed at adults and is not appropriate for children.