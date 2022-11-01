D' Lucky Ones!

Not Available

Tina and Lea are best friends who are also avid fans of Vilma Santos. They were inseparable until Lea decides to leave the country and go to Korea. They promise that someday they will really become one big happy family when their children get married. Years after, by virtue of an old vow, Lucky Girl and Lucky Boy are forced to be together by their mothers. Problem is, they hate each other's guts. But, just when they're falling for each other, love plays a trick on the meddling moms which threatens to bring the young lovers apart.