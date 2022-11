Not Available

Filmed live during D.O.A.'s 1984 tour of the United Kingdom, this full-length concert captures the unrestrained energy that made the band famous and helped them establish the punk phenomenon in Canada in the late 1970s and early '80s. The Vancouver natives perform "Seething Wells," "Burn It Down," "Rich Bitch," "Slum Lord," "America," "New Wave Sucks," "The Enemy," "I'm Right You're Wrong," "Our World" and more.