D.O.A. - The End movie was released Nov 13, 2001 by the Rhino studio. On November 20, 1990, D.O. A gave their final performance, live, at San Francisco's DNA Lounge. D.O.A. - The End movie Included was a special guest appearance by Jello Biafra. D.O.A. - The End video The video includes lots of their top material. D.O.A. - The End film A great video by a seminal punk band! Special DVD features include an interview with lead singer Joe Keithley, Ban photos, Original concert posters and press reviews, interactive D.O.A. Coloring book and music videos for "Death Machine," "World Falls Apart" and "Takin' Care of Business."