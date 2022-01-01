1994

D2: The Mighty Ducks

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 1994

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

After Gordon Bombay's hockey comeback is cut short he is named coach of Team USA Hockey for the Junior Goodwill Games. Bombay reunites the Mighty Ducks and introduces a few new players, however, he finds himself distracted by his newfound fame and must regather if the Ducks are to defeat tournament favourites Iceland.

Cast

Emilio EstevezCoach Gordon Bombay
Kathryn ErbeMichele MacKay
Michael TuckerTibbles
Jan RubesJan
Carsten NorgaardCoach Wolf Stansson
Joshua JacksonCharlie Conway

