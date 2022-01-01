D2: The Mighty Ducks

After Gordon Bombay's hockey comeback is cut short he is named coach of Team USA Hockey for the Junior Goodwill Games. Bombay reunites the Mighty Ducks and introduces a few new players, however, he finds himself distracted by his newfound fame and must regather if the Ducks are to defeat tournament favourites Iceland.
|Emilio Estevez
|Coach Gordon Bombay
|Kathryn Erbe
|Michele MacKay
|Michael Tucker
|Tibbles
|Jan Rubes
|Jan
|Carsten Norgaard
|Coach Wolf Stansson
|Joshua Jackson
|Charlie Conway
View Full Cast >