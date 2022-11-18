Da Best in da West

Not Available

Bounty hunter Dalton (Lito Lapid) and merchandizer-turned-sheriff Wild Bill Hika (Dolphy) are two of the most effective crime fighters in the West, and their existence in Bronco Town ensures its peace and order. But the two realize that the town's most dangerous menaces are Oligario (Tony Carreon) and his son Facundo (Romy Diaz), whose firm belief in their being above the law make them confident that they can take over the property of rich miner's heiress Estrelita (Yehlen Catral). Can Dalton and Bill save Estrelita--and the rest of Bronco Town--from the clutches of Oligario and Facundo?