Da Kath and Kim Code is a 2005 Australian comedy telemovie made by the creators of Kath and Kim. After three series of Kath and Kim (2002, 2003 and 2004), Gina Riley and Jane Turner initially planned to take 2005 off from television. But in July, they announced that they would be writing and filming a 90-minute telemovie. The telemovie screened in Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2005 respectively. The movie aired on 27 November 2005, and was the ABCs top rated program for 2005, achieving an average audience of 2.1 million and a peak audience of 2.4 million.