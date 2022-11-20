Da obichash na inat

Not Available

A middle-aged man makes every effort to provide for more or less decent life for his family. He is a driver who carries vegetables and fruits. He spends reasonable to save for his family and especially for his kid. Everything is all right until the day when the boy finds out that the part of the money have been made in indecent way. This revelation provokes a serious conflict in the family and the boy deserts his home. The man makes an attempt to put an end to his shady deals, but it turns out to be impossible. His 'employers' display exorbitant aggressiveness.