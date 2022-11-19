Da qi ying xiong chuan

Not Available

Two young lovers, Yun Keng and Ching Shuang belong to opposing clans. Their relationship is a secret for a time. Once Master Diao, head of the Great Banner Clan, learns of this treachery he must execute his son by way of quartering. Ti Zhong Tang as well as Yun's hot headed brother, Yun Zheng try and coax the old man out of having his son put to death but to no avail. Just before the act is carried out, Ti knocks Yun Keng unconscious and he is willingly replaced by one of his brothers who is quickly killed. Master Diao and Ti swear to reveal the truth to no one. Ti vows to locate the whereabouts of the beautiful Ching Shuang so the two can be reunited in the hopes that their love will one day rebuild the Great Banner Clan.