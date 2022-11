Not Available

Cheng Hou's campy kung fu adventure stars martial arts expert Ling feng Shangguan as a a sheriff's daughter who goes undercover as a man, seeking to clear her father's name after he's framed by a gang of salt bandits. Karate master Yasuaki Kurata shines as Chang Piao, the gang's deliciously ruthless leader, who proves a formidable opponent for Shangguan's vengeful daughter. Kang Chin and Jackie Chen also star in this 1974 classic.